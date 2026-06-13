Today, the Ontario Reign officially unveiled a full brand evolution that highlights core elements of the Inland Empire and features a redesigned primary logo. In addition, the team introduced new wordmarks, brand font, and an updated color palette featuring the newly enhanced Inland Blue and Empire Gold. This new look made its debut today alongside the club’s new jerseys, which are now available for pre-order.

“We are excited to unveil a distinct identity for the Reign that honors our team’s history, celebrates our ties to the Inland Empire community, and maintains a strong connection to our Kings family,” said Ontario Reign Vice President, Dan Lynch. “This has been an extensive collaborative process, and we are proud to share it with our fans and community.”

The primary logo pays homage to the Inland Empire and Ontario, while tying the Reign to the LA Kings’ legacy through the crown and royal-inspired elements, including a nod to the Kings original color scheme. At the peak of the crest stands the ‘O’, a reminder that this identity belongs to the people who call it home. At its core, there are five pistons that represent the spirit of Ontario: power, precision, pressure, unity, and relentless forward movement. Beneath it lies the ground it was built on, a mark inspired by the Ontario Motor Speedway, where speed defined the past and motion built a legacy of this land.

“We are thrilled with this new brand identity for the Ontario Reign,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “It certainly aligns with our historic brand as we head into our 60th anniversary season this Fall. This really gives the Reign their own identity while setting the stage for some things we have planned this coming season to celebrate our rich history.”

As part of the announcement, the Reign released the club’s official launch video, showcasing the visuals of the rebrand. The new branding reflects the club’s strong tradition while establishing it as a premiere identity that will carry the team confidently into the future.

GET THE NEW LOOK NOW

The new jerseys are available for pre-order online, giving fans their first chance to secure the fresh look ahead of the 2026-27 season. Orders are expected to ship by the first week of October. Fans can shop the all-new Reign merchandise collection and place jersey pre-orders right now at ontarioreignshop.com.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com . Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

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Ontario Reign Hockey